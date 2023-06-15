News you can trust since 1852
It's definitely beer garden weather!

Here are 26 of the best beer gardens to visit in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, chosen by you

Today is National Beer Day!
By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST

And what better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the district’s beer gardens.

Luckily, there are a number of great pubs across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford offering perfect outdoor areas to enjoy the sun.

These are some of the most popular beer gardens to visit across the district – according to our readers.

*These venues are not listed in any particular order.

The Star Inn on Batley Road, Kirkhamgate.

1. The Star Inn

The Star Inn on Batley Road, Kirkhamgate. Photo: s

The Malt Shovel on Bradford Road, Carr Gate.

2. The Malt Shovel

The Malt Shovel on Bradford Road, Carr Gate. Photo: s

The Royal Oak, High Street, Crofton.

3. The Royal Oak

The Royal Oak, High Street, Crofton. Photo: s

The Star on Standbridge Lane, Wakefield.

4. The Star

The Star on Standbridge Lane, Wakefield. Photo: s

