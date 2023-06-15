Here are 26 of the best beer gardens to visit in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, chosen by you
Today is National Beer Day!
By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST
And what better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the district’s beer gardens.
Luckily, there are a number of great pubs across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford offering perfect outdoor areas to enjoy the sun.
These are some of the most popular beer gardens to visit across the district – according to our readers.
*These venues are not listed in any particular order.
Page 1 of 7