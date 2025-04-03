Here are some of the best beer gardens to visit in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford 🍹

Luckily, there are a number of great pubs across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford offering perfect outdoor areas to enjoy the sun.
These are some of the most popular beer gardens to visit across the district, recommended by you for a refreshing pint, a thirst-quenching G&T or an ice cold soft drink.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.