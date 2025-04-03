These are some of the most popular beer gardens to visit across the district for a refreshing pint, a thirst-quenching G&T or an ice cold soft drink.These are some of the most popular beer gardens to visit across the district for a refreshing pint, a thirst-quenching G&T or an ice cold soft drink.
Here are some of the best beer gardens to visit in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford 🍹

By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
The sun is out! And what better way to enjoy the lovely weather than to visit one of the district’s beer gardens.

Luckily, there are a number of great pubs across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford offering perfect outdoor areas to enjoy the sun.

These are some of the most popular beer gardens to visit across the district, recommended by you for a refreshing pint, a thirst-quenching G&T or an ice cold soft drink.

The Pledwick Well Inn, Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam.

1. The Pledwick Well Inn

The Pledwick Well Inn, Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam. Photo: The Pledwick Well Inn

White Horse, West Lane, Sharlston Common.

2. White Horse at Sharlston

White Horse, West Lane, Sharlston Common. Photo: s

The Travellers Inn, 12 Lake Lock Road, Stanley.

3. The Travellers Inn

The Travellers Inn, 12 Lake Lock Road, Stanley. Photo: s

The Thorn Tree, Pub & Kitchen, 15 Queen Street, Ossett.

4. The Thorn Tree, Pub & Kitchen

The Thorn Tree, Pub & Kitchen, 15 Queen Street, Ossett. Photo: s

