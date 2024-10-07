It's National Curry Week - so we've put together a handy guide as to which restaurants across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are rated the best by customers Google Reviews.placeholder image
It's National Curry Week - so we've put together a handy guide as to which restaurants across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are rated the best by customers Google Reviews.

Here are some of the best Indian restaurants across Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 11:01 BST
Whether it be a Masala or Tandoori, Biryani or Rogan Josh, almost everyone loves a good Indian takeaway.

Here’s a handy guide as to which restaurants across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are rated the best by customers Google Reviews.

Here are just some with a 4.5 star or higher rating out of 5.

*In no particular order.

Tanvi's Indian Cuisine at 65 Northgate, Wakefield, has 4.9 stars from 303 reviews.

1. Tanvi's Indian Cuisine

Tanvi's Indian Cuisine at 65 Northgate, Wakefield, has 4.9 stars from 303 reviews. Photo: Google

Sunset Goa on Kirkgate has 4.8 stars from 164 reviews.

2. Sunset Goa

Sunset Goa on Kirkgate has 4.8 stars from 164 reviews. Photo: Google

Royal Spice on Bradford Road has 4.6 stars with 555 reviews.

3. Royal Spice

Royal Spice on Bradford Road has 4.6 stars with 555 reviews. Photo: Google

Syhiba Restaurant on George Street has 4.6 stars from 876 reviews.

4. Syhiba Restaurant

Syhiba Restaurant on George Street has 4.6 stars from 876 reviews. Photo: Google

