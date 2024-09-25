Here are some of Wakefield's best rated coffee shops according to Google as we enter the autumn season

By Catherine Gannon
Published 25th Sep 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 16:08 BST
Here are some of Wakefield’s best rated coffee shops, according to Google Reviews, as we enter the autumn season.

Wakefield has lots to choose from when it comes to coffee, whether you prefer popular chains such as Costa with its maple hazel range, or more local, independent coffee shops.

As we head into the colder months, here are nine of the best rated coffee shops in Wakefield city centre, as rated by Google reviewers with an average rating of four stars or more.

Click through our gallery of images to see if your favourite coffee shop is included, or maybe discover somewhere new to try this autumn.

Marmalade on the Square is located at 21 Bull Ring.

2. Autumn 2024: Wakefield's best rated coffee shops

Marmalade on the Square is located at 21 Bull Ring. Photo: Google

Throwback Coffee House, which says it is Wakefield's only plant-based coffee shop, is located at 45 Northgate.

3. Autumn 2024: Wakefield's best rated coffee shops

Throwback Coffee House, which says it is Wakefield's only plant-based coffee shop, is located at 45 Northgate. Photo: Google

Mocca Moocho can be found at 10 Cross Square.

4. Autumn 2024: Wakefield's best rated coffee shops

Mocca Moocho can be found at 10 Cross Square. Photo: Google

