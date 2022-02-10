Here's how to get tickets for the Forged Gin Experience at Wakefield's Rhubarb Festival

For two nights only, Friday 25 and Saturday, February 26,, the Forged Gin Experience, presented by Wakefield Council will allow guests to sample four delicious gin cocktails made with the finest organic and vegan certified small batch gin, courtesy of the award-winning team at Forged Spirits.

These will be expertly prepared by four mixologists from local bars and guests will vote to decide who will become the Forged Rhubarb Cocktail Champion of #Rhubarbfest 2022.

In between cocktails, guests will feast on some freshly prepared Cicchetti (Italian tapas) from local restaurant Fino and enjoy an eclectic mix of blues, country and pop from guitarist, singer and harmonica player, Mick Shaw, presented by Wakefield Music Collective.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “This is yet another exciting addition to this year’s Rhubarb Festival, extending the celebrations into the evening.

“It’s great that we have a hugely successful local company to help us run this event and I’m sure it will be extremely popular, so get your tickets booked now.”

Gary Ford, from Forged Spirits, said: “Forged Gin is proud to partner with Wakefield Council and the Rhubarb Festival - it’s amazing to see the city come alive in February.

"The Rhubarb Festival has always been a fantastic place to be for Forged Gin and we can think of nothing better than spending the evening hosting Wakefield’s lovely residents in our cocktail experience. We will be celebrating local businesses with four city centre venues producing amazing cocktails for the guests along with Fino providing the stunning Italian style tapas.”

Tickets are available to purchase now at https://experiencewakefield.co.uk/event/forged-gin-experience/At this year's akefield Council’s Rhubarb Festival, visitors can enjoy a packed programme of free activities including celebrity chef demos, gardening and growing workshops, street entertainment and music, as well as the all-important food market with over 60 traders selling all things rhubarb. Find out more at https://experiencewakefield.co.uk/event/rhubarb-festival/Wakefield based Forged Spirits was launched in 2019 by husband-and-wife team Victoria and Gary Ford.

They are dedicated to producing some of the finest gin in the world using organic and vegan certified ingredients. The result is the multi-award-winning gin that visitors will enjoy during the evening.