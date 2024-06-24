Huge savings on SodaStreams as the UK prepares for a heatwave.

With the UK set to have a heatwave, with temperatures rising as high as 26C, SodaStream has issued some tips on how to stay hydrated during this time, and they also have some promotions.

With two-thirds of our body made up of water, staying hydrated is vital for regulating temperature, organ function, sleep quality, cognitive performance, and mood. During summer, you should drink 2.5 to 3 liters of water daily.

Carrying a water bottle with you on the go is the perfect way to ensure you are keeping on top of your water intake. SodaStream’s My Only Bottle comes with a handy strap, meaning you can take sparkling water with you to work, or when socialising with friends.

Although everyone needs a little bit of sun, staying in the shade is equally important, especially as prolonged sun exposure can lead to dehydration. Take time to find a cool spot and enjoy a cold drink with it!

And to make staying hydrated that little bit easier, SodaStream’s sparkling water makers and Pepsi flavours are currently on offer, allowing you to make your favourite drinks at home:

Save 50% on the SodaStream Terra Pepsi Bundle: WAS £167.92, NOW £79.99.

Save 40% on the SodaStream Art Pepsi Bundle: WAS £185.NOW £109.99