IKON and Quest Reunion: Over 30s day clubbing returns this week in Wakefield

If your nightclubbing days are a thing of the past – how about dayclubbing?

Day clubbing is a new phenomenon that is spreading across the UK, and Wakefield is not missing out.

Organiser Jamie Benham, 38, is bringing something brand new to the music scene – and it’s hitting Nocturno again this week.

Jamie said: “We have been running events in Yorkshire for over 15 years now and the new DayClub events we are putting on have been amazing.

Over 30s DayClub Reunion

"We are launching our first one in Wakefield at Nocturno, targeted at the over 30s crowd – they love the old club reunion!

"For this special event on August 3, DayClubbers brings the reunion to Wakefield - the recently refurbished original site of the clubs we all knew and loved.

"We wanted to create an amazing environment for those who love dancing, singing and being social - but don't necessarily want the 3am finish.

"We will have dancers, original Quest and Icon DJs and giveaways to make sure everybody has an unforgettable day!"