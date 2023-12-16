News you can trust since 1852
IN PICTURES: 10 of the best restaurants and pubs open on Christmas Day across Wakefield

Here are some of the best places to get a special meal on Christmas Day – without having to lift a finger.
By Kara McKune
Published 16th Dec 2023, 19:00 GMT

If you don’t fancy cooking this Christmas, treat yourself and your family to a meal in one of these incredible pubs and restaurants.

Pre-booking is required for all meals and more information can be found on each establishment’s website.

Here are 10 of the best places open this Christmas Day across Wakefield.

The Holmfield Arms are hosting a three course Christmas Day meal. Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 8DY

1. The Holmfield Arms

The Holmfield Arms are hosting a three course Christmas Day meal. Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 8DY Photo: Google Maps

Capri At The Vine will be hosting a three course meny from 12pm to 3.45pm. The Vine Tree, 82 Leeds Rd, Wakefield WF1 2QF

2. Capri At The Vine

Capri At The Vine will be hosting a three course meny from 12pm to 3.45pm. The Vine Tree, 82 Leeds Rd, Wakefield WF1 2QF Photo: Google Maps

The King's Croft Hotel will host a special Christmas Lunch. Wakefield Rd, Pontefract WF8 4HA

3. King's Croft

The King's Croft Hotel will host a special Christmas Lunch. Wakefield Rd, Pontefract WF8 4HA Photo: Google Maps

Rustico will host a special Christmas Day menu with the first sitting at 12pm and the second sitting at 4pm. 29-29A Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BJ

4. Rustico

Rustico will host a special Christmas Day menu with the first sitting at 12pm and the second sitting at 4pm. 29-29A Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BJ Photo: Google Maps

