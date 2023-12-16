IN PICTURES: 10 of the best restaurants and pubs open on Christmas Day across Wakefield

Here are some of the best places to get a special meal on Christmas Day – without having to lift a finger.

If you don’t fancy cooking this Christmas, treat yourself and your family to a meal in one of these incredible pubs and restaurants.

Pre-booking is required for all meals and more information can be found on each establishment’s website.

Here are 10 of the best places open this Christmas Day across Wakefield.

1 . The Holmfield Arms The Holmfield Arms are hosting a three course Christmas Day meal. Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 8DY Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Capri At The Vine Capri At The Vine will be hosting a three course meny from 12pm to 3.45pm. The Vine Tree, 82 Leeds Rd, Wakefield WF1 2QF Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . King's Croft The King's Croft Hotel will host a special Christmas Lunch. Wakefield Rd, Pontefract WF8 4HA Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Rustico Rustico will host a special Christmas Day menu with the first sitting at 12pm and the second sitting at 4pm. 29-29A Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BJ Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales