IN PICTURES: Downpour doesn’t dampen spirits at third Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk

On a day which saw the clouds open and an extreme deluge of rain hit the UK – including in Horbury – supporters braved the elements and kept their spirits high as they took on the five-mile charity walk to support Wakefield Hospice.

Setting off from Horbury Academy, the Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk ventured down Horbury Junction to The Calder Vale Hotel before the route meandered it’s way to the next eight stops: The Navigation (Calder Grove), The Bingley and The Horse & Jockey (Horbury Bridge), The Old Halfway House, Kings Arms, The Cherry Tree, Boons of Horbury and Cricketers Beerhouse (Horbury), before finishing at pub-stop number ten - Shepherd’s Arms, in Horbury town centre.

All entrants were encouraged to raise sponsorship for the event, with a number of the establishments involved with the day also putting on special fundraising activities to further boost income including raffles, live music, food offerings, tombolas and lucky dips.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who was involved with making our third annual Wakefield Pub Walk such a success – despite being met with rain of biblical proportions it was fantastic to see everyone pushing on with the event, if anything the rain brought out a real community spirit throughout the day (but we were certainly thankful for the drier weather later in the day).

“Thank you to everyone who took part in the event, to each of the establishments who kindly got involved and put so much effort into making their pub-stop such an engaging and welcoming venue for our walkers, to our incredible team of volunteers who fought the elements to look after our participants, and to our fabulous event sponsors Farnell, who have been such great advocates for the event and indeed for Wakefield Hospice.”

