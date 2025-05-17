These incredible photos inside Kiko's nightclub were taken by urban explorer, Kyle Urbex.placeholder image
These incredible photos inside Kiko's nightclub were taken by urban explorer, Kyle Urbex.

IN PICTURES: Look inside abandoned Pontefract nightclub Kiko's prior to its demolition

By Kara McKune
Published 17th May 2025, 19:00 BST
Explore the abandoned Pontefract nightclub, through these 14 photos taken by an urban explorer.

The former nightclub building is currently being demolished to make way for apartments.

Wakefield Council’s cabinet members agreed to sell to the Kiko’s site, on Stuart Road, in September last year after claiming the building was an “eyesore”.

Kiko’s opened in 1974, and was a late-night hotspot within Pontefract for several decades before it’s sudden closure in 2011.

Despite various attempts to reopen, the building has been left abandoned since 2016.

These impressive photos inside Kiko’s were taken by popular urban explorer Kyle Urbex: https://www.facebook.com/KyleUrbex

1. Inside Kiko's

The former nightclub building is currently being demolished to make way for apartments. Photo: Kyle Urbex

The Kiko’s site, on Stuart Road, was sold in September last year.

2. Sold in September

The Kiko’s site, on Stuart Road, was sold in September last year. Photo: Kyle Urbex

Wakefield Council’s cabinet members claimed the building was an “eyesore” prior to selling.

3. "Eyesore"

Wakefield Council’s cabinet members claimed the building was an “eyesore” prior to selling. Photo: Kyle Urbex

Inside Kiko's nightclub prior to its demolition.

4. Kiko's

Inside Kiko's nightclub prior to its demolition. Photo: Kyle Urbex

