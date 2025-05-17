IN PICTURES: Look inside abandoned Pontefract nightclub Kiko's prior to its demolition

The former nightclub building is currently being demolished to make way for apartments.

Wakefield Council’s cabinet members agreed to sell to the Kiko’s site, on Stuart Road, in September last year after claiming the building was an “eyesore”.

Kiko’s opened in 1974, and was a late-night hotspot within Pontefract for several decades before it’s sudden closure in 2011.

Despite various attempts to reopen, the building has been left abandoned since 2016.

These impressive photos inside Kiko’s were taken by popular urban explorer Kyle Urbex: https://www.facebook.com/KyleUrbex

