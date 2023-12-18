IN PICTURES: Popular street food market returns to Tileyard North for final event of 2023
Since Peddler Market began in Sheffield back in 2014, it has grown into one of the country’s leading street food events
The popular market debuted in Wakefield earlier this year, and following its success, returned to Tileyard North for two more events.
The third Peddler Market, which took place on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16, saw dozens of food vendors and stalls sell a variety of items to excited visitors – with food traders including Cookie Mumsters, Cow Boys Burgers, Griedy’s Wings and Strips, Kebab Cartel and Tikk’s Thai Kitchen.
Across the two days, there were also numerous performances by musical artists and local talent from across the region that had been specially curated by Tileyard North.
Following the street food market’s success this year, there are plans in place for it to return to the Wakefield creative hotspot next year, with the first market set for February 16 and 17.