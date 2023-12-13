Peddler Market: Popular street food market set to return to Wakefield creative space this weekend
One of the country’s leading street food events will return to the district’s creative space, Tileyard North, this weekend.
Peddler Market, which has been growing ever since it started nine years ago, will return to Tileyard North for the third time on Friday, December 15, from 5pm until 11pm, and Saturday, December 16, from 12pm to 10pm.
Visitors will have the opportunity to sample a variety of cuisines courtesy of vendors including Cookie Mumsters, Cow Boys Burgers and Oh La La Fries.