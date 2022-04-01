Little Black Dog Brewery Carlton. With on-site tap room and The Doghouse bars in Selby and Castleford, this family success near Goole built a garage brewing system before moving to bigger premises.

In Pictures: Toasting nine of Yorkshire's best breweries

Yorkshire is home to some brilliant beers. Breweries such as Samuel Smith and Theakston have been serving up pints of popular ales for decades while Knaresborough’s Roosters is among first Brit brew houses embracing USA hops, festivals across God's Own County testament to increasing popularity of such hoppy times post-lockdown.

By Sally Todd
Friday, 1st April 2022, 12:27 pm

Roll out the barrel - God's Own Counry is home to some brilliant beers. Here are some of the breweries to make your taste buds hop with happiness.

1. Brown Cow Brewery Barlow

Operated by Sue and Keith Simpson near Selby since 1997, their beers are well respected among real ale drinkers far and wide, their brews having won industry awards aplenty.

Photo Sales

2. Wold Top Brewery Hunmanby

Wold Top produces 22 different types of beer near Scarborough, braver imbibers drawn to six per cent ABV Shepherd’s Watch or popular Scarborough Fair IPA.

Photo Sales

3. North Brewing Company Leeds

Founded in 2015 by John Gyngell and Christian Townsley, known as “first craft beer bar in Britain,” the brewery’s North Bar influenced a new wave of modern ale houses.

Photo Sales

4. Black Sheep Masham

Products stocked nationwide, the family business takes advantage of six generations of expertise to produce cask, keg and bottled beers.

Photo Sales
YorkshireRoostersUSAKnaresborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3