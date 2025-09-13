International Chocolate Day: 11 top rated dessert shops across Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford, Ossett and Normanton

By Catherine Gannon
Published 13th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Today (Saturday) is International Chocolate Day, and to celebrate, we’ve put together a list of highly rated dessert shops from across the area which embrace all things sweet and chocolatey.

The day falls on the birthday of the American chocolatier, Milton S Hershey, and there is also a World Chocolate Day, which is celebrated each year on July 7.

From cookies and brownies to cakes and ice cream, these dessert shops all have something to suit any chocolate lover.

Covering Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford, Ossett and Normanton, these shops have all received at least four out of five stars from Google reviewers.

Click through the list to discover some highly rated dessert shops in the area.

1.

Cadbury Outlet, Junction 32 Shopping Outlet, Castleford.

2.

Cadbury Outlet, Junction 32 Shopping Outlet, Castleford. Photo: Google

Heavenly Desserts, Xscape, Castleford.

3.

Heavenly Desserts, Xscape, Castleford. Photo: Google

Mapibo Art Patisserie Studio, Central Building, Normanton.

4.

Mapibo Art Patisserie Studio, Central Building, Normanton. Photo: Google

