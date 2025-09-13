The day falls on the birthday of the American chocolatier, Milton S Hershey, and there is also a World Chocolate Day, which is celebrated each year on July 7.
From cookies and brownies to cakes and ice cream, these dessert shops all have something to suit any chocolate lover.
Covering Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford, Ossett and Normanton, these shops have all received at least four out of five stars from Google reviewers.
Click through the list to discover some highly rated dessert shops in the area.
