Jobs in Pontefract: Here are 12 new job openings across Pontefract and Castleford including electrician

By Kara McKune
Published 8th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Here are 12 new job openings that have become available across Pontefract and Castleford this week.

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

From working at the award-winning Farmer Copleys to working as a barista for a popular Starbucks branch.

If you’re looking for a new career this summer, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.

Every job can be found on Indeed.

Keu duties include making speciality drinks, serving sandwiches, cakes, and pastries and ensuring that everywhere is clean, and tidy.

1. Starbucks - Barista

Photo Sales
The successful candidate will have a minimum of five years of experience as an electrician, a strong knowledge of electrical regulations and safety standards and the ability to work independently and manage projects efficiently.

2. ADE Power Ltd - Electrician

Photo Sales
The successful candidate will greet, serve and look after guests and will maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and safety.

3. Harvester - Waiting Staff

Photo Sales
£12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will ensure that bedrooms and common areas are prepared for guests in accordance with standard operating procedures and will promptly report and resolve any maintenance issues in collaboration with the maintenance team.

4. Ibis - Housekeeper

Photo Sales
Related topics:PontefractJobsCastlefordJunction 32Starbucks
