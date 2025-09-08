Jobs in Pontefract: Here are 12 new job openings across Pontefract and Castleford including electrician

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
From working at the award-winning Farmer Copleys to working as a barista for a popular Starbucks branch.
If you’re looking for a new career this summer, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.
Every job can be found on Indeed.
1. Starbucks - Barista
Keu duties include making speciality drinks, serving sandwiches, cakes, and pastries and ensuring that everywhere is clean, and tidy. Photo: Google Maps
2. ADE Power Ltd - Electrician
The successful candidate will have a minimum of five years of experience as an electrician, a strong knowledge of electrical regulations and safety standards and the ability to work independently and manage projects efficiently. Photo: Google Maps
3. Harvester - Waiting Staff
The successful candidate will greet, serve and look after guests and will maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and safety. Photo: Google Maps
4. Ibis - Housekeeper
£12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will ensure that bedrooms and common areas are prepared for guests in accordance with standard operating procedures and will promptly report and resolve any maintenance issues in collaboration with the maintenance team. Photo: Google Maps