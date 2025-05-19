Jobs in Pontefract: Here are 12 new job openings across Pontefract and Castleford including gallery assistant

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
If you’re looking for a new career this May, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.
Every job can be found on Indeed.
1. Wentbridge House Hotel - Breakfast Supervisor
Up to £12.50 an hour. Main duties will include leading on the serving of breakfast to guests in a professional, friendly manner whilst maintaining high standards of service and hospitality. Photo: Google Maps
2. Iceland - Retail Assistant
The successful candidate will deliver great standards and a store to be proud of so that customers have the best experience possible when shopping. Photo: Google Maps
3. WHSmith - Sales Assistant
Key duties include delivering an exceptional customer service to all customers, carrying out stock replenishment and meeting high standards of display and visual merchandising. Photo: Google Maps
4. Nisa Local - Retail Shop Assistant
Key duties include assisting customers, using tills, taking in and checking off deliveries and making sure shelves are fully stocked with well presented products. Photo: Google Maps