These jobs have all become available across the district.

Jobs in Pontefract: Here are 12 new job openings across Pontefract and Castleford including gallery assistant

By Kara McKune
Published 19th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Here are 12 job openings that have become available across Pontefract and Castleford in May.

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

If you’re looking for a new career this May, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.

Every job can be found on Indeed.

Up to £12.50 an hour. Main duties will include leading on the serving of breakfast to guests in a professional, friendly manner whilst maintaining high standards of service and hospitality.

1. Wentbridge House Hotel - Breakfast Supervisor

Up to £12.50 an hour. Main duties will include leading on the serving of breakfast to guests in a professional, friendly manner whilst maintaining high standards of service and hospitality.

The successful candidate will deliver great standards and a store to be proud of so that customers have the best experience possible when shopping.

2. Iceland - Retail Assistant

The successful candidate will deliver great standards and a store to be proud of so that customers have the best experience possible when shopping.

Key duties include delivering an exceptional customer service to all customers, carrying out stock replenishment and meeting high standards of display and visual merchandising.

3. WHSmith - Sales Assistant

Key duties include delivering an exceptional customer service to all customers, carrying out stock replenishment and meeting high standards of display and visual merchandising.

Key duties include assisting customers, using tills, taking in and checking off deliveries and making sure shelves are fully stocked with well presented products.

4. Nisa Local - Retail Shop Assistant

Key duties include assisting customers, using tills, taking in and checking off deliveries and making sure shelves are fully stocked with well presented products.

