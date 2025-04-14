Jobs in Pontefract: Here are 12 new job openings across Pontefract and Castleford this spring

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
If you’re looking for a new career this spring, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.
Every job can be found on Indeed.
1. Farmfoods - Retail Assistant
The successful candidate will make customers feel welcome with a friendly smile and simple hello, help customers find the items that they are looking for and give a fast and friendly service at the tills Photo: Google Maps
2. Nike - Retail Assistant
The successful candidate will use their expertise in the field of exceptional consumer service and product knowledge to serve and deliver a premium brand experience to consumers and assist retail leads and floor managers in training new employees. Photo: Google Maps
3. Londis - Retail Shop Assistant
£12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will greet customers warmly and provide friendly, efficient, and personalised service and process sales transactions accurately using the store's point-of-sale system. Photo: Google Maps
4. Farmer Copleys - Cafe Front of House Assistant
From £12.21 an hour. Key duties include welcoming and serving customers with a smile, delivering food and drinks to tables, taking orders using an iPad and clearing and cleaning. Photo: Google Maps
