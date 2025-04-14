These jobs have ll become available across the district.These jobs have ll become available across the district.
Jobs in Pontefract: Here are 12 new job openings across Pontefract and Castleford this spring

By Kara McKune
Published 13th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
Here are 12 job openings that have become available across Pontefract and Castleford over the past week.

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

If you’re looking for a new career this spring, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.

The successful candidate will make customers feel welcome with a friendly smile and simple hello, help customers find the items that they are looking for and give a fast and friendly service at the tills

1. Farmfoods - Retail Assistant

The successful candidate will make customers feel welcome with a friendly smile and simple hello, help customers find the items that they are looking for and give a fast and friendly service at the tills Photo: Google Maps

The successful candidate will use their expertise in the field of exceptional consumer service and product knowledge to serve and deliver a premium brand experience to consumers and assist retail leads and floor managers in training new employees.

2. Nike - Retail Assistant

The successful candidate will use their expertise in the field of exceptional consumer service and product knowledge to serve and deliver a premium brand experience to consumers and assist retail leads and floor managers in training new employees. Photo: Google Maps

£12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will greet customers warmly and provide friendly, efficient, and personalised service and process sales transactions accurately using the store's point-of-sale system.

3. Londis - Retail Shop Assistant

£12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will greet customers warmly and provide friendly, efficient, and personalised service and process sales transactions accurately using the store's point-of-sale system. Photo: Google Maps

From £12.21 an hour. Key duties include welcoming and serving customers with a smile, delivering food and drinks to tables, taking orders using an iPad and clearing and cleaning.

4. Farmer Copleys - Cafe Front of House Assistant

From £12.21 an hour. Key duties include welcoming and serving customers with a smile, delivering food and drinks to tables, taking orders using an iPad and clearing and cleaning. Photo: Google Maps

