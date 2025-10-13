Jobs in Pontefract: Here are 14 new job openings across Pontefract and Castleford including engineer and barista

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
If you’re looking for a new career this autumn, one of these 14 jobs may be perfect.
Every job can be found on Indeed.
1. ADE Power Ltd - Electrician
The successful candidate will be responsible for installing electrical systems in compliance with industry regulations and safety standards. This role requires a high level of technical expertise, problem-solving skills, and the ability to work independently or as part of a team. Photo: Google Maps
2. Torque - Stock Controller
£13.60 an hour. The successful candidate will deal with all customer stock and store stock discrepancies in a timely and efficient manner and will investigate all stock issues, damages and discrepancies ensuring all are corrected and documented in a timely manner reporting to the Supervisor. Photo: Google Maps
3. The Blue Bell Inn - Assistant Pub Manager
£29,000 - £31,000 a year. The successful candidate will maintain excellent standards of cleanliness and presentation across the pub, be knowledgeable about food and drink and support the restaurant service. Photo: Google Maps
4. Iceland - Retail Assistant
The successful candidate will deliver great standards and a store to be proud of so that customers have the best experience possible when shopping. Photo: Google Maps