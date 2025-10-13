These jobs have all become available across Pontefract and Castleford.placeholder image
These jobs have all become available across Pontefract and Castleford.

Jobs in Pontefract: Here are 14 new job openings across Pontefract and Castleford including engineer and barista

By Kara McKune
Published 13th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
Here are 14 new job openings that have become available across Pontefract and Castleford this week.

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

If you’re looking for a new career this autumn, one of these 14 jobs may be perfect.

Every job can be found on Indeed.

The successful candidate will be responsible for installing electrical systems in compliance with industry regulations and safety standards. This role requires a high level of technical expertise, problem-solving skills, and the ability to work independently or as part of a team.

1. ADE Power Ltd - Electrician

The successful candidate will be responsible for installing electrical systems in compliance with industry regulations and safety standards. This role requires a high level of technical expertise, problem-solving skills, and the ability to work independently or as part of a team. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£13.60 an hour. The successful candidate will deal with all customer stock and store stock discrepancies in a timely and efficient manner and will investigate all stock issues, damages and discrepancies ensuring all are corrected and documented in a timely manner reporting to the Supervisor.

2. Torque - Stock Controller

£13.60 an hour. The successful candidate will deal with all customer stock and store stock discrepancies in a timely and efficient manner and will investigate all stock issues, damages and discrepancies ensuring all are corrected and documented in a timely manner reporting to the Supervisor. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£29,000 - £31,000 a year. The successful candidate will maintain excellent standards of cleanliness and presentation across the pub, be knowledgeable about food and drink and support the restaurant service.

3. The Blue Bell Inn - Assistant Pub Manager

£29,000 - £31,000 a year. The successful candidate will maintain excellent standards of cleanliness and presentation across the pub, be knowledgeable about food and drink and support the restaurant service. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The successful candidate will deliver great standards and a store to be proud of so that customers have the best experience possible when shopping.

4. Iceland - Retail Assistant

The successful candidate will deliver great standards and a store to be proud of so that customers have the best experience possible when shopping. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PontefractJobsCastlefordJunction 32
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice