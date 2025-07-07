Jobs in Pontefract: Here are 14 new job openings across Pontefract and Castleford including trainee auctioneer

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
If you’re looking for a new career this summer, one of these 14 jobs may be perfect.
Every job can be found on Indeed.
1. Interfit Furniture Components - Warehouse staff
£12.25 an hour. The ideal candidate will be able to multi task, assisting in the different areas of the warehouse, picking and packing goods. Photo: Google Maps
2. Travelodge - Hotel Team Member
£12.21 an hour. This role will include a mixture of shifts from housekeeping between 10am and 2pm, working at reception from 3pm to 11pm and working during the night. Photo: Google Maps
3. Interior Goods Direct Limited - Email Marketing Executive
£27,000 - £32,000 a year. The successful candidate will be responsible for delivering engaging, commercially effective campaigns and building automated email journeys that enhance the customer lifecycle. Photo: Google Maps
4. Nisa Local - Retail Shop Assistant
Key duties include assisting customers, taking in and checking off deliveries and making sure shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products. Photo: Google Maps
