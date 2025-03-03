From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
If you’re looking for a new career this spring, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.
Every job can be found on Indeed.
1. Popeyes - Team Member
The successful team member will deliver exceptional customer service and ensure that the restaurant runs smoothly. They will work efficiently to ensure quick order turnaround, minimising wait times and keeping customers happy, particularly during peak hours. Photo: Google Maps
2. Pizza Hut - Team Member
Pizza Hut is looking for front of house and kitchen team members. The successful candidate will support their team, maintain a clean and safe environment, and exceed customer expectations. Photo: Google Maps
3. Local Care Direct - Receptionist
The successful candidate will be responsible for the smooth running of the reception and waiting areas, dealing directly with patients and liaising with other members of the LCD team including health professionals and any external stakeholders. Photo: Google Maps
4. Boots - Trainee Pharmacy Dispenser
As a trainee, the successful candidate will work across the healthcare counter and work towards delivering efficient dispensary operations. No previous experience is required, and full training will be provided. Photo: Google Maps
