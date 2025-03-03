These jobs have all become available on Indeed.These jobs have all become available on Indeed.
Jobs in Wakefield: Here are 12 new job openings across Wakefield including barista and nanny

By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
Here are 12 job openings that have become available across Wakefield over the past week.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

If you’re looking for a new career this spring, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.

The successful team member will deliver exceptional customer service and ensure that the restaurant runs smoothly. They will work efficiently to ensure quick order turnaround, minimising wait times and keeping customers happy, particularly during peak hours.

1. Popeyes - Team Member

Pizza Hut is looking for front of house and kitchen team members. The successful candidate will support their team, maintain a clean and safe environment, and exceed customer expectations.

2. Pizza Hut - Team Member

The successful candidate will be responsible for the smooth running of the reception and waiting areas, dealing directly with patients and liaising with other members of the LCD team including health professionals and any external stakeholders.

3. Local Care Direct - Receptionist

As a trainee, the successful candidate will work across the healthcare counter and work towards delivering efficient dispensary operations. No previous experience is required, and full training will be provided.

4. Boots - Trainee Pharmacy Dispenser

