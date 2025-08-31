Jobs in Wakefield: Here are 12 new job openings across Wakefield including postperson and MOT tester

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
If you’re looking for a new career, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.
Every job can be applied for on Indeed.
1. Aldi - Store Assistant
£12.75 - £13.66 an hour. The successful candidate will check off deliveries, deal with enquiries and ensure that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products. Photo: Google Maps
2. Capri at the Vine - Pizza Chef
The successful candidate will be required to work under the head chef and oversee the day-to-day running of the kitchen, will order food and will undertake the kitchen inventory. Photo: Google Maps
3. Asda Express - Service Colleague
£12.45 an hour. The successful candidate will work across a variety of departments to ensure the efficient running of the store. This includes serving customers at the checkouts, perfecting pizzas, picking for home deliveries, or replenishing products on the shelves. Photo: Google Maps
4. Co-op - Funeral Arranger
£13.01 an hour. The successful candidate will support clients by organising family visits and answering guest questions, build positive relationships in the local community and hold the fort at the funeral home. Photo: Google Maps