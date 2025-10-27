These jobs have all recently become available across Wakefield.placeholder image
Jobs in Wakefield: Here are 12 new job openings across Wakefield including role at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

By Kara McKune
Published 27th Oct 2025, 19:00 GMT
Here are 12 job openings that have become available across Wakefield over the past week.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

If you’re looking for a new career this autumn, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.

All jobs can be applied for on Indeed.

From £12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will play a vital role in delivering the very best customer service while ensuring that food preparation and safety standards are met.

1. Bakes by Vanilla Bean - Team Member

From £12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will play a vital role in delivering the very best customer service while ensuring that food preparation and safety standards are met. Photo: Google Maps

£12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will play an essential role in providing a high standard of customer service and will have excellent product knowledge and demonstrate a proactive sales approach to all commercial opportunities within the outlets.

2. Yorkshire Sculpture Park - Seasonal Retail Assistant

£12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will play an essential role in providing a high standard of customer service and will have excellent product knowledge and demonstrate a proactive sales approach to all commercial opportunities within the outlets. Photo: Yorkshire Sculpture Park

£12.50 - £13.00 an hour. The successful candidate will ultimately be responsible for ensuring the kitchen meets all regulations including sanitary and food safety guidelines.

3. Mexi Bean Express - Kitchen Supervisor

£12.50 - £13.00 an hour. The successful candidate will ultimately be responsible for ensuring the kitchen meets all regulations including sanitary and food safety guidelines. Photo: Mexi Bean Express

Up to £13.50 an hour. The successful candidate will help customers with product selections, maintain the look and feel of the store and will contribute to a first-class shopping experience.

4. Sports Direct - Casual Sales Assistant

Up to £13.50 an hour. The successful candidate will help customers with product selections, maintain the look and feel of the store and will contribute to a first-class shopping experience. Photo: Google Maps

