Jobs in Wakefield: Here are 12 new job openings across Wakefield including role at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
If you’re looking for a new career this autumn, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.
All jobs can be applied for on Indeed.
1. Bakes by Vanilla Bean - Team Member
From £12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will play a vital role in delivering the very best customer service while ensuring that food preparation and safety standards are met. Photo: Google Maps
2. Yorkshire Sculpture Park - Seasonal Retail Assistant
£12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will play an essential role in providing a high standard of customer service and will have excellent product knowledge and demonstrate a proactive sales approach to all commercial opportunities within the outlets. Photo: Yorkshire Sculpture Park
3. Mexi Bean Express - Kitchen Supervisor
£12.50 - £13.00 an hour. The successful candidate will ultimately be responsible for ensuring the kitchen meets all regulations including sanitary and food safety guidelines. Photo: Mexi Bean Express
4. Sports Direct - Casual Sales Assistant
Up to £13.50 an hour. The successful candidate will help customers with product selections, maintain the look and feel of the store and will contribute to a first-class shopping experience. Photo: Google Maps