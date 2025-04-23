Jobs in Wakefield: Here are 12 new job openings across Wakefield including working at Nostell Priory and Coca Cola

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
If you’re looking for a new career this spring, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.
From working for Coca Cola to working at the beautiful Nostell Priory, there are a variety of new jobs available.
Every job can be found on Indeed.
1. Capri at the Dam - Front of House
From £12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will take bookings for tables and ensure that tables are set before the group's arrival, assist customers with answers to queries and check emails and respond to them accordingly. Photo: Google Maps
2. The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - Catering Assistant
£23,615 a year - Permanent. The successful candidate will provide a food service under the guidance of supervisors to patients, check stock deliveries and complete appropriate documentation and comply with health and safety regulations. Photo: Google Maps
3. Iceland - Retail Assistant
The successful candidate will ensure they deliver great standards and a store to be proud of so that customers have the best experience possible when shopping. Photo: Google Maps
4. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners - Production Planner
As part of the Short Term Planning Team, the successful candidate will work alongside a dedicated team of planners who are responsible for ensuring all site planning processes are completed and resources required to support production are available. Photo: Google Maps
