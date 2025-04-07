Jobs in Wakefield: Here are 12 new job openings across Wakefield this spring

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
If you’re looking for a new career this spring, one of these 12 jobs may be perfect.
Every job can be found on Indeed.
1. Aldi - Store Assistant
£12.75 - £13.66 an hour. The successful candidate will do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products Photo: Google Maps
2. Costa - Barista
£12.00 - £13.60 an hour. The successful candidate will master the menu, from toasties to seasonal drinks and more and pour passion into perfect drinks and great customer service Photo: Google Maps
3. JD Sports - Store Colleague
The successful candidate will provide exceptional customer service by greeting customers warmly, ensuring they receive the best experience and drive and exceed sales targets by utilizing in-store devices. Photo: Google Maps
4. Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - Medical Laboratory Assistant
£23,615 a year. The successful candidate will provide a high quality and timely service, follow departmental procedures and health and safety rules at all times and identify problems within the areas that they are working and report them to their manager. Photo: Google Maps
