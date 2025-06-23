Jobs in Wakefield: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including hotel receptionist and Aldi store assistant

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
If you’re looking for a new career this spring, one of these 14 jobs may be perfect.
From working at Aldi or starting a graphic design apprenticeship, there are a variety of new opportunities available.
1. Aldi - Store Assistant
£12.75 - £13.66 an hour. The successful candidate will do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products. Photo: Google Maps
2. Wentbridge House Hotel - Full-time Hotel Receptionist
Up to £12.50 an hour.Candidates should be friendly, attentive and passionate about delivering excellent customer service to meet and exceed guests' expectations. Photo: Google Maps
3. Asda - Service Colleague
£12.21 an hour. As a service colleague, the successful candidate will work across a variety of departments to ensure the efficient running of the store. This includes serving customers at the checkouts, perfecting pizzas, picking for home deliveries, or replenishing products on the shelves. Photo: Google Maps
4. Sports Direct - Casual Sales Assistant
Up to £12.30 an hour. The successful candidate will drive sales to achieve and exceed store targets, provide product knowledge to customers and always deliver excellent customer service. Photo: Google Maps
