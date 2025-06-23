All these jobs have recently become available across the district.placeholder image
All these jobs have recently become available across the district.

Jobs in Wakefield: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including hotel receptionist and Aldi store assistant

By Kara McKune
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 09:25 BST
Here are 14 job openings that have become available across Wakefield over the past week.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

If you’re looking for a new career this spring, one of these 14 jobs may be perfect.

From working at Aldi or starting a graphic design apprenticeship, there are a variety of new opportunities available.

Every job can be found on Indeed.

1. Aldi - Store Assistant

2. Wentbridge House Hotel - Full-time Hotel Receptionist

3. Asda - Service Colleague

4. Sports Direct - Casual Sales Assistant

