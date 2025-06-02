These jobs have all become available across the district recently.These jobs have all become available across the district recently.
Jobs in Wakefield: Here are 18 new job openings across Wakefield including Asda worker and doctor's assistant

By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 09:00 BST
Here are 18 job openings that have become available across Wakefield over the past week.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

If you’re looking for a new career, one of these 18 jobs may be perfect.

From working at Ossett Brewery to Asda, there are a variety of new jobs available.

Every job can be applied for on Indeed.

£12.48 an hour - Permanent. The successful candidate will set up a good-looking shop floor, deliver a fast, friendly, efficient experience at till points and provide customers with an amazing experience.

1. Primark - Retail Assistant

£12.48 an hour - Permanent. The successful candidate will set up a good-looking shop floor, deliver a fast, friendly, efficient experience at till points and provide customers with an amazing experience.

£12.21 an hour - Part-time. The successful candidate will build rapport and relationships with customers and be flexible on tasks across all areas of the club from front of house, book sales, treasury, machines, the bar area and kitchen.

2. Buzz Bingo - Customer Assistant

£12.21 an hour - Part-time. The successful candidate will build rapport and relationships with customers and be flexible on tasks across all areas of the club from front of house, book sales, treasury, machines, the bar area and kitchen.

£12.60 - £13.60 an hour - Permanent. The successful candidate will master the menu, por passion into perfect drinks and great customer service and keep the store clean, tidy and welcoming.

3. Costa - Barista

£12.60 - £13.60 an hour - Permanent. The successful candidate will master the menu, por passion into perfect drinks and great customer service and keep the store clean, tidy and welcoming.

£12.49 an hour. The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting the Store Manager in their goals to delivering commercial growth and developing a team culture of putting the customer at the heart of everything.

4. Card Factory - Team Leader

£12.49 an hour. The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting the Store Manager in their goals to delivering commercial growth and developing a team culture of putting the customer at the heart of everything.

