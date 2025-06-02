Jobs in Wakefield: Here are 18 new job openings across Wakefield including Asda worker and doctor's assistant

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
If you’re looking for a new career, one of these 18 jobs may be perfect.
From working at Ossett Brewery to Asda, there are a variety of new jobs available.
Every job can be applied for on Indeed.
1. Primark - Retail Assistant
£12.48 an hour - Permanent. The successful candidate will set up a good-looking shop floor, deliver a fast, friendly, efficient experience at till points and provide customers with an amazing experience. Photo: Google Maps
2. Buzz Bingo - Customer Assistant
£12.21 an hour - Part-time. The successful candidate will build rapport and relationships with customers and be flexible on tasks across all areas of the club from front of house, book sales, treasury, machines, the bar area and kitchen. Photo: Google Maps
3. Costa - Barista
£12.60 - £13.60 an hour - Permanent. The successful candidate will master the menu, por passion into perfect drinks and great customer service and keep the store clean, tidy and welcoming. Photo: Google Maps
4. Card Factory - Team Leader
£12.49 an hour. The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting the Store Manager in their goals to delivering commercial growth and developing a team culture of putting the customer at the heart of everything. Photo: Google Maps
