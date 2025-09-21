Jobs in Wakefield: Here are 18 new job openings across Wakefield including bricklayer and trainee bus driver

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
If you’re looking for a new career this autumn, one of these 18 jobs may be perfect.
All jobs can be applied for on Indeed.
1. TK Maxx - Retail Associate
The successful candidate will take on a variety of tasks, from cashier duties and fitting room assistance to backroom support and keeping the store clean and inviting. Photo: Google Maps
2. Prodrive Property Maintenance - Multiskilled bricklayer
£14 - £15 an hour. The successful cnadidate should have good people skills and be able to communicate sensitively with home owners. They will also have experience with subsidence repairs and multi-skills - especially groundworks and plastering. Photo: Google Maps
3. Horbury Road Pharmacy - Pharmacy Dispenser
The successful candidate's main responsibilities will be to assist with the efficient running of the dispensary and will also include counter assistant duties such as assisting patients with prescription and OTC medicines, stock control and assisting the rest of the team with maintaining a professional environment. Photo: Google Maps
4. Pandora Jewelry - Sales & Operations Assistant
The successful candidate will love to meet new people, will confidently connect with customers, share their stories, and help them find the perfect gifts for their loved ones. Photo: Google Maps