Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 12 new job openings across Wakefield including barista and maths tutor

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a barista at a local Starbucks or a deli counter assistant for a popular Wakefield butchers.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this autumn.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Kip McGrath - Secondary Maths Tutor
The successful candidate will work with small groups of children, create great individual learning programs for them whilst building their confidence and making progress. Photo: Google Maps
2. Cooplands Bakery - Sales Assistant
As a sales assistant, the successful candidate will have a range of duties from engaging with customers, delivering a fast and friendly service and preparing much-loved products. Photo: Google Maps
3. Starbucks - Barista
Key duties involve making speciality drinks and serving sandwiches, cakes, and pastries as well as working with the team to ensure that everywhere is clean, and tidy and that the correct health and safety measures are in place and followed correctly. Photo: Google Maps
4. Morrisons - Customer Assistant
This role will involve working with fresh food across Market Street, which could include fish and meat, preparing fresh pizzas or serving meals for customers in the cafe. Photo: Google Maps
