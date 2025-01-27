These jobs have all become available across the district.These jobs have all become available across the district.
Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 12 new job openings across Wakefield including barista and maths tutor

By Kara McKune
Published 27th Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
Here are 12 job openings that have become available across Wakefield this week.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a barista at a local Starbucks or a deli counter assistant for a popular Wakefield butchers.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this autumn.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

The successful candidate will work with small groups of children, create great individual learning programs for them whilst building their confidence and making progress.

1. Kip McGrath - Secondary Maths Tutor

The successful candidate will work with small groups of children, create great individual learning programs for them whilst building their confidence and making progress.

As a sales assistant, the successful candidate will have a range of duties from engaging with customers, delivering a fast and friendly service and preparing much-loved products.

2. Cooplands Bakery - Sales Assistant

As a sales assistant, the successful candidate will have a range of duties from engaging with customers, delivering a fast and friendly service and preparing much-loved products.

Key duties involve making speciality drinks and serving sandwiches, cakes, and pastries as well as working with the team to ensure that everywhere is clean, and tidy and that the correct health and safety measures are in place and followed correctly.

3. Starbucks - Barista

Key duties involve making speciality drinks and serving sandwiches, cakes, and pastries as well as working with the team to ensure that everywhere is clean, and tidy and that the correct health and safety measures are in place and followed correctly.

This role will involve working with fresh food across Market Street, which could include fish and meat, preparing fresh pizzas or serving meals for customers in the cafe.

4. Morrisons - Customer Assistant

This role will involve working with fresh food across Market Street, which could include fish and meat, preparing fresh pizzas or serving meals for customers in the cafe.

