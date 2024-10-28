Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 12 new job openings across Wakefield including forensic officer and Smyths worker

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a customer advisor at B&Q or a senior mental health practicioner in Wakefield city centre.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this autumn.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

1 . JD Sports - Seasonal Sales Assistant Part-time, Seasonal. The successful candidate will provide a knowledgeable and seamless customer experience for all customers that enter the store and maintain clean and tidy stock standards on shop floor for customers at all times. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Smyths - Sales Assistant Part-time, Full-time, Fixed term contract. The successful candidate will be expected to provide a high level of customer service, help the team achieve daily targets and ensure that the store is well stocked. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Assent Building Control - HR Executive £25,000 - £28,000 a year - Full-time, Fixed term contract. The successful candidate will assist with onboarding process for new hires, ensuring a smooth transition into the company, preparing paperwork and ensure all compliance requirements are met. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales