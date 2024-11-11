Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 12 new job openings across Wakefield including medical secretary and legal assistant

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a medical secretary at Pinderfields and a retail assistant at WHSmith.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this autumn.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. The Assent Group - Administrator
Up to £25,000 a year - Full-time. The successful candidate will provide administrative support to the Building Control Surveyors within the primary office-based and some remote offices. Photo: Google Maps
2. Catteralls Solicitors - Wills and Probate Legal Assistant
Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will have a strong secretarial and administration background and be a well organised self-starter. Photo: Google Maps
3. Homestead Medical Centre - Medical Receptionist
Permanent, Part-time. The successful candidate will schedule appointments accurately and efficiently and answer phone calls, emails, and inquiries promptly. Photo: Google Maps
4. Boiler Central - Installations Administrator
£22,000 - £24,000 a year - Full-time. This role will consist of booking and scheduling jobs, ordering kit and supplies and dealing with customers and engineers throughout the installation process. Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.