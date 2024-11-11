Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 12 new job openings across Wakefield including medical secretary and legal assistant

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a medical secretary at Pinderfields and a retail assistant at WHSmith.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this autumn.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

1 . The Assent Group - Administrator Up to £25,000 a year - Full-time. The successful candidate will provide administrative support to the Building Control Surveyors within the primary office-based and some remote offices. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Catteralls Solicitors - Wills and Probate Legal Assistant Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will have a strong secretarial and administration background and be a well organised self-starter. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Homestead Medical Centre - Medical Receptionist Permanent, Part-time. The successful candidate will schedule appointments accurately and efficiently and answer phone calls, emails, and inquiries promptly. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales