Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 12 new job openings across Wakefield including medical secretary and legal assistant

By Kara McKune
Published 11th Nov 2024, 09:00 BST
Here are 12 job openings that have become available across Wakefield this week.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a medical secretary at Pinderfields and a retail assistant at WHSmith.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this autumn.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

Up to £25,000 a year - Full-time. The successful candidate will provide administrative support to the Building Control Surveyors within the primary office-based and some remote offices.

1. The Assent Group - Administrator

Up to £25,000 a year - Full-time. The successful candidate will provide administrative support to the Building Control Surveyors within the primary office-based and some remote offices. Photo: Google Maps

Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will have a strong secretarial and administration background and be a well organised self-starter.

2. Catteralls Solicitors - Wills and Probate Legal Assistant

Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will have a strong secretarial and administration background and be a well organised self-starter. Photo: Google Maps

Permanent, Part-time. The successful candidate will schedule appointments accurately and efficiently and answer phone calls, emails, and inquiries promptly.

3. Homestead Medical Centre - Medical Receptionist

Permanent, Part-time. The successful candidate will schedule appointments accurately and efficiently and answer phone calls, emails, and inquiries promptly. Photo: Google Maps

£22,000 - £24,000 a year - Full-time. This role will consist of booking and scheduling jobs, ordering kit and supplies and dealing with customers and engineers throughout the installation process.

4. Boiler Central - Installations Administrator

£22,000 - £24,000 a year - Full-time. This role will consist of booking and scheduling jobs, ordering kit and supplies and dealing with customers and engineers throughout the installation process. Photo: Google Maps

