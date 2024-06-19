Here are a range of jobs currently on offer across Wakefield.Here are a range of jobs currently on offer across Wakefield.
Here are a range of jobs currently on offer across Wakefield.

Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including bricklayer and Aldi worker

By Kara McKune
Published 19th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Here are 14 job openings that have become available across Wakefield this week.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a team member at Greggs or a bricklayer for

Prodrive Property Maintenance Ltd.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this spring.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

£11.44 an hour - Permanent, Part-time. The successful candidate will assist the bakers in the preparation of bakery items, including confectionery products and decorate and finish bakery products with icing, glaze and toppings.

1. H Hofmann and Sons Ltd - Bakery Assistant

£11.44 an hour - Permanent, Part-time. The successful candidate will assist the bakers in the preparation of bakery items, including confectionery products and decorate and finish bakery products with icing, glaze and toppings.

Up to £35,000 a year - Permanent, Full-time. Key duties include acting as an assistant driller primarily for rotary and window sampling and adhering to best working practices and industry standards, training and guidance will be provided.

2. Central Alliance - Assistant Driller

Up to £35,000 a year - Permanent, Full-time. Key duties include acting as an assistant driller primarily for rotary and window sampling and adhering to best working practices and industry standards, training and guidance will be provided.

From £12 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will have previous experience in grounds maintenance and the ability to work in a team environment and to a very high standard.

3. The Lawnmower Company Ltd - Experienced Grounds Maintenance Operative

From £12 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will have previous experience in grounds maintenance and the ability to work in a team environment and to a very high standard.

£11.62 an hour. As a Team Member, the right candidate will provide fast and friendly service to customers, make sure the shop is clean and tidy, and prepare much-loved products.

4. Greggs - Team Member

£11.62 an hour. As a Team Member, the right candidate will provide fast and friendly service to customers, make sure the shop is clean and tidy, and prepare much-loved products.

