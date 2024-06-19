Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including bricklayer and Aldi worker

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a team member at Greggs or a bricklayer for

Prodrive Property Maintenance Ltd.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this spring.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

1 . H Hofmann and Sons Ltd - Bakery Assistant £11.44 an hour - Permanent, Part-time. The successful candidate will assist the bakers in the preparation of bakery items, including confectionery products and decorate and finish bakery products with icing, glaze and toppings.

2 . Central Alliance - Assistant Driller Up to £35,000 a year - Permanent, Full-time. Key duties include acting as an assistant driller primarily for rotary and window sampling and adhering to best working practices and industry standards, training and guidance will be provided.

3 . The Lawnmower Company Ltd - Experienced Grounds Maintenance Operative From £12 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will have previous experience in grounds maintenance and the ability to work in a team environment and to a very high standard.