Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including cake decorater and welder

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a cake decorator, a Popeyes team member or a senior carer.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this spooky season.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Capri at the Vine - Waiting Staff
£8.60 - £11.44 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will ensure the highest level of clients' satisfaction and provide an outstanding customer experience. Photo: Google Maps
2. Artisan Bakes - Cake Decorator
£11.50 - £12.50 an hour - Full-time. Key duties included ecorating and finishing of over 100 different products using different methods and skills each day and working directly with bakers to create an extensive range of products fresh to order from scratch. Photo: Google Maps
3. Popeyes - Team Member
£6.60 - £11.75 an hour - Permanent, Part-time, Full-time. Popeyes is looking for people who’ll bring their personality to work and make guest’s day, every time they order. Photo: Google Maps
4. Subway - Team Member
£6.60 - £11.75 an hour - Permanent, Part-time. Key responsibilities include greeting and serving customers, preparing delicious food items, and ensuring the standards of food safety and sanitation standards. Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.