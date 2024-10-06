These jobs have all become available across Wakefield.These jobs have all become available across Wakefield.
These jobs have all become available across Wakefield.

Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including cake decorater and welder

By Kara McKune
Published 6th Oct 2024, 14:00 GMT
Here are 14 job openings that have become available across Wakefield this week.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a cake decorator, a Popeyes team member or a senior carer.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this spooky season.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

£8.60 - £11.44 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will ensure the highest level of clients' satisfaction and provide an outstanding customer experience.

1. Capri at the Vine - Waiting Staff

£8.60 - £11.44 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will ensure the highest level of clients' satisfaction and provide an outstanding customer experience. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£11.50 - £12.50 an hour - Full-time. Key duties included ecorating and finishing of over 100 different products using different methods and skills each day and working directly with bakers to create an extensive range of products fresh to order from scratch.

2. Artisan Bakes - Cake Decorator

£11.50 - £12.50 an hour - Full-time. Key duties included ecorating and finishing of over 100 different products using different methods and skills each day and working directly with bakers to create an extensive range of products fresh to order from scratch. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£6.60 - £11.75 an hour - Permanent, Part-time, Full-time. Popeyes is looking for people who’ll bring their personality to work and make guest’s day, every time they order.

3. Popeyes - Team Member

£6.60 - £11.75 an hour - Permanent, Part-time, Full-time. Popeyes is looking for people who’ll bring their personality to work and make guest’s day, every time they order. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£6.60 - £11.75 an hour - Permanent, Part-time. Key responsibilities include greeting and serving customers, preparing delicious food items, and ensuring the standards of food safety and sanitation standards.

4. Subway - Team Member

£6.60 - £11.75 an hour - Permanent, Part-time. Key responsibilities include greeting and serving customers, preparing delicious food items, and ensuring the standards of food safety and sanitation standards. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldJobsWest YorkshireTrinity Walk
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice