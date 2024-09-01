Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including content creator and care assistant

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a team member at Asda or a graphic designer and content creator for Easy Bathrooms.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this autumn.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

1 . Easy Bathrooms - Digital Graphic Designer and Content Creator £27,000 - £30,000 a year - Full-time. Key duties include producing high-quality video content for online use and social media and assisting the marketing department in creating brochures, point-of-sale materials, sales campaigns, leaflets, billboards, and more.

2 . Aldi - Store Assistant £12.40 - £13.35 an hour - Permanent. Key duties include checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products.

3 . First Choice Recruitment - Warehouse Operative £11.61 an hour - Full-time, Fixed term contract. Key duties include re-packing a variety of frozen goods, stacking pallets and quality checking pallets before they go out to customers.