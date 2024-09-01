Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including content creator and care assistant
By Kara McKune
Published 1st Sep 2024, 14:00 BST
Here are 14 job openings that have become available across Wakefield this week.
From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a team member at Asda or a graphic designer and content creator for Easy Bathrooms.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this autumn.
1. Easy Bathrooms - Digital Graphic Designer and Content Creator
£27,000 - £30,000 a year - Full-time. Key duties include producing high-quality video content for online use and social media and assisting the marketing department in creating brochures, point-of-sale materials, sales campaigns, leaflets, billboards, and more. Photo: Google Maps
£12.40 - £13.35 an hour - Permanent. Key duties include checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products. Photo: Google Maps
£11.61 an hour - Full-time, Fixed term contract. Key duties include re-packing a variety of frozen goods, stacking pallets and quality checking pallets before they go out to customers. Photo: Google Maps
£22,129 - £23,022 a year - Full-time. Fusion Housing are looking to appoint an organised, positive person with great customer service skills and plenty of enthusiasm to work on the front desk at their Wakefield office. Photo: Google Maps
