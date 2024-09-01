These jobs have become available on Indeed over the past week.These jobs have become available on Indeed over the past week.
Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including content creator and care assistant

By Kara McKune
Published 1st Sep 2024, 14:00 BST
Here are 14 job openings that have become available across Wakefield this week.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a team member at Asda or a graphic designer and content creator for Easy Bathrooms.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this autumn.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

£27,000 - £30,000 a year - Full-time. Key duties include producing high-quality video content for online use and social media and assisting the marketing department in creating brochures, point-of-sale materials, sales campaigns, leaflets, billboards, and more.

1. Easy Bathrooms - Digital Graphic Designer and Content Creator

£27,000 - £30,000 a year - Full-time. Key duties include producing high-quality video content for online use and social media and assisting the marketing department in creating brochures, point-of-sale materials, sales campaigns, leaflets, billboards, and more. Photo: Google Maps

£12.40 - £13.35 an hour - Permanent. Key duties include checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products.

2. Aldi - Store Assistant

£12.40 - £13.35 an hour - Permanent. Key duties include checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products. Photo: Google Maps

£11.61 an hour - Full-time, Fixed term contract. Key duties include re-packing a variety of frozen goods, stacking pallets and quality checking pallets before they go out to customers.

3. First Choice Recruitment - Warehouse Operative

£11.61 an hour - Full-time, Fixed term contract. Key duties include re-packing a variety of frozen goods, stacking pallets and quality checking pallets before they go out to customers. Photo: Google Maps

£22,129 - £23,022 a year - Full-time. Fusion Housing are looking to appoint an organised, positive person with great customer service skills and plenty of enthusiasm to work on the front desk at their Wakefield office.

4. Fusion Housing - Resource Worker

£22,129 - £23,022 a year - Full-time. Fusion Housing are looking to appoint an organised, positive person with great customer service skills and plenty of enthusiasm to work on the front desk at their Wakefield office. Photo: Google Maps

