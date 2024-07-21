Here are a variety of jobs that have become available across Wakefield.Here are a variety of jobs that have become available across Wakefield.
Here are a variety of jobs that have become available across Wakefield.

Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including maintenance engineer and care assistant

By Kara McKune
Published 21st Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
Here are 14 job openings that have become available across Wakefield this week.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as an assistant at Cooplands, a phlebotomist at Pinderfields Hospital and a care assistant for Walton Manor.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this summer.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed

£20,000 - £25,000 a year - Permanent, Full-time. Sales Negotiator Responsibilities include registering new sellers and purchaser details and assess their needs and assisting in marketing and advertising the property.

1. Holroyd Miller - Sales Negotiator

£20,000 - £25,000 a year - Permanent, Full-time. Sales Negotiator Responsibilities include registering new sellers and purchaser details and assess their needs and assisting in marketing and advertising the property. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Starting from £24,273.60. The ideal candidate will have a strong desire to succeed and promote a high level of service and be reliable, honest and polite.

2. Orbis project - Multi Skilled Operative

Starting from £24,273.60. The ideal candidate will have a strong desire to succeed and promote a high level of service and be reliable, honest and polite. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£22,383 a year - Permanent. The successful candidate will collect blood samples by both venepuncture and capillary methods where appropriate, for laboratory testing.

3. The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - Phlebotomist

£22,383 a year - Permanent. The successful candidate will collect blood samples by both venepuncture and capillary methods where appropriate, for laboratory testing. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£11.55-£11.75 per hour. As a Care Assistant, you'll be part of a dedicated team providing quality care and support.

4. Autograph - Care Assistant

£11.55-£11.75 per hour. As a Care Assistant, you'll be part of a dedicated team providing quality care and support. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldJobsWest YorkshireTrinity Walk
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice