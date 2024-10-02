Karen Wright:

Food cooked in the slow cooker is perfect for Autumnal nights.

Once October has arrived and Autumn has got its foot in the door, I start to use my slow cooker more often. It is such a fantastic way to prepare food, especially the tougher cuts of meat that really lend themselves to a long slow simmer. This brings out the best taste and texture, resulting in a dish where the meat just melts in the mouth or falls off the bone.

I took inspiration last week from a bag of windfall apples that someone had given to me. My thoughts went a bit like this, ‘which meat goes well with apples?’ the answer was pork, then ‘what goes well with apples and pork?’. The answer was mustard, honey, cinnamon and sage. I gathered up all those ingredients and set to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I found a few vegetables in my fridge that were a perfect base for the casserole, I always have a few carrots in the house along with celery and onion. Those three things are often used as a starting point, in fact the Italians have a word for the trio, they call it soffritto!

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After putting those ingredients in the pot, I added a couple of leeks and some pork shoulder steaks. Next, I popped in a tablespoon of Dijon mustard, a good glug of honey, a sprinkle of cinnamon and some fresh sage leaves from my garden (although dried would work perfectly too). I cut up a few apples and they went into the pot and then I stirred in a heaped tablespoon of plain flour, which would thicken the sauce as it cooked.

Next came the wet ingredients to make the sauce: I used half a can of dry cider and about 200ml of chicken stock. I seasoned it well with salt and pepper and then set the slow cooker on low, and I went out for the day. When I returned, I increased the setting to high and let it cook until everything was nice and soft. I added a tin of drained butter beans and a handful of peas. The sauce was still a little thin, but a few chicken gravy granules worked some magic. I topped the casserole off with fluffy dumplings, which my husband said were a real treat!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another tip for a busy life is to prepare meals like this well in advance. You could pop all the prepared ingredients for a dish into a freezable bag and freeze until needed, before defrosting and adding everything into the slow cooker, switch it on and away you go!