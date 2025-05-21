Karen Wright

Karen enjoying the sights of Germany

The second week of our Caravan and Motorhome Club escorted tour saw us move from Rudesheim to Werteim. Now we really were in the Romantic Road area.

Our camping site was delightful and right on the banks of the river Main where the river cruise ships passed by us several times each day. We enjoyed two excursions whilst we were staying on the campsite there, the first was to Würzburg and the second to Rothenburg.

Würzburg had been almost completely decimated towards the end of World War 2 and our local guide took us all around the centre explaining the significance of everything we saw. After the guided tour was over, we found a small cafe and had a spot of lunch. Rothenburg was delightful, we visited on a Sunday, so it was relatively quiet and once again we enjoyed a guided tour before finding a spot in the sun to enjoy a bite to eat.

Back at the campsite on our day at leisure everyone made the most of the sunshine and either went walking or cycling but in my case I caught up with some chores, shopping for groceries, doing the laundry and making sure the car was topped up with juice before we venture off once again.

We also had a communal BBQ. The site had a massive area set up for cooking on hot charcoal. There are thirty people on the tour, and everyone set up their own table and chairs by the river and brought along whatever they fancied to cook on the BBQ. I always find something in my own recipe book, Meals on the Move: A Campsite Cooking Journey to fit the occasion and this time I marinaded some chicken and served it with my Venetian potatoes. We had a boules competition too and I think everyone had a brilliant time.

All too soon it was time to move campsites once more. We were heading further south to a site near Augsburg, and we unintendedly managed to drive most of the way on the Romantic Road avoiding the motorways altogether. It was a fantastic drive, I am so glad our Sat Nav decided that was the best route for us to take! We arrived at site number three as fresh as daisies and were set up and sitting out in the sunshine with our newfound camping pals in no time at all!