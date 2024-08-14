Karen Wright: A little of what you fancy does you good

Karen enjoying her Greek lunch

I am almost a month into my healthier lifestyle, and everything is going very well, and I am enjoying it very much. I always have cooked from scratch using fresh meat and vegetables so I would have said I ate a good balanced diet in the past, but my issue was eating too much food and consuming more calories than my body required.

My downfall was meals that were very heavy with carbohydrates, so it is this area that I have been working on.

I have swapped white rice to brown and now I buy wholewheat pasta, I only eat whole meal bread, and I am careful with how many slices I have. Also, for the time being I am being careful around potatoes as although they are good in many ways they are carb heavy, so I am just watching my step there too. I love sweet potatoes, and they have a lower glycemic index so that is a good swap for me.

I fill my plate with fibre, protein and good fats like avocado and nuts but also stay mindful of the calories each contain. I eat berries with Greek yogurt and plenty of eggs and lean meat and fish, especially oily fish, like mackerel and salmon.

I visit the leisure centre every other day and swim and take part in classes. I really love being in the pool, it is very soothing and allows me to practice some mindfulness at the same time as getting some lengths in.

Of course, eating out and enjoying a social life is important too. I am careful where I choose to go now and make sure to have a look at menus online before choosing a cafe or restaurant. Last week, after swimming I went to lunch with a friend, and we went to the Delphi, the Greek restaurant/cafe near the bus station in town. It has been there for years, and it is so authentic with Greek music playing in the background. I chose a classic dish of Gigantes Plaka, which are giant beans cooked in tomato sauce and we shared a huge bowl of Greek salad. I really enjoyed it, and it was a perfect fit for my meal choices that day.

Losing weight should not mean depriving yourself of favourite things, it is just a question of balancing things, like the saying goes “a little of what you fancy does you good”