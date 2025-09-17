Karen Wright: A Mexican night with friendship, food and fun

Karen ready for her Mexican themed get-together

Keeping in touch with family and friends is very important to me, sometimes though being away from home so much means that months can pass without a proper catch up.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With my set of friends it doesn't matter how long it is since we saw each other, we all slot right back into the groove as soon as we do meet up.

We try to host what we call a ‘girls’ night’ every few months but the reality of it is the youngest ‘girl’ is 60 and the eldest is 84! We are all young at heart though, so it is always lots of fun. It was my turn to host last week, and I decided against the usual nibbles and decided to do a sit-down meal for the eight of us and chose a Mexican theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although I didn't say to dress up for the occasion, it soon transpired that everyone was keen to do so and that led on to me wanting to dress the dining room too.

I had been in touch with a new balloon business that has set up in Wakefield and Isabella (whose company is called With Love Isabella) came along and set up a wonderful Mexican themed display for me and it really made the evening go ‘pop’! Not literally though, all the balloons made it well beyond the night.

I served three courses, nachos for the first course, chili con carne with rice or potatoes as the main and they were served with guacamole, sour cream, salsa and pico de gallo.

For pudding I made chili chocolate brownies which I served warm with ice cream with a drizzle of chili oil and some luscious homemade salted caramel sauce on the top!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the meal we retired to the lounge to relax and then had a couple of themed quizzes and played a game of throwing rings over a large inflatable cactus which was hilarious!

We chatted until well beyond midnight until carriages were called and we all said goodnight and tentative plans were put in place for the next get together.

September is always a busy month for birthdays as it comes exactly nine months after Christmas and in our family, we have half a dozen birthdays to celebrate starting next week with a 50th birthday party in Ossett, did someone say cake?!