Karen Wright: A pudding fit for a queen!

Karen Wright writes: I was not allowed to enter the competition as I have been on Bake Off so I didn’t have to consider what would make a perfect pudding.

The brief said that it had to be easy enough for people everywhere to recreate at home. The ingredients and kitchen equipment had to be readily available to people all over the world.

My friend, Bake Off winner, Rahul Mandal was on the judging panel along with Dame Mary Berry and several other chefs and famous foodies.

Karen’s version of the winning ‘platinum pudding’

The five final desserts, chosen from nearly 5,000 entries were revealed in the BBC One’s programme, The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking.

The bakers had to prepare their recipes before presenting them to the judging panel, it was very exciting to watch.

Dame Mary Berry and the Duchess of Cornwall announced the prize-winning ‘platinum pudding’ recipe which will be served to the Queen to celebrate her jubilee.

I was delighted with the winning pudding – a super-duper trifle!

Karen's trifle

Starting from the bottom it has lemon curd filled Swiss roll, mandarin oranges in orange jelly, lemon posset and amaretti biscuits, with cream and white chocolate shards for decoration.

I was keen to make my own version as I thought it would be a popular demonstration dish when I am working over the jubilee weekend at both Belvoir Castle for the Caravan and Motorhome Club and then at Blenheim Palace for Fantastic Food Festivals.

I made a few modifications but essentially it looked just like the winning entry and might I add – it was fresh, fruity and delicious!

Did you know that coronation chicken was invented to celebrate the Queen’s coronation? It is still a popular sandwich filling today.

I am making a hot version when I am working at Belvoir Castle.

I will also be making a Balmoral chicken and serving it with – yes – you might have guessed – Jersey royals!