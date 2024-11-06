Karen Wright: A tasty dish from store cupboard leftovers
Once we had arrived home and unpacked it was quite late in the afternoon, and I didn't fancy heading out to the shop to buy something to cook for our evening meal.
I had a look at what we had brought back with us, it didn't amount to very much at all.
I had a few potatoes, a sweet potato, a jar of huge Spanish butterbeans, a few eggs, a block of Manchego cheese and half a ring of chorizo sausage. I felt sure there was a meal that could be made from those few things.
I put my thinking cap on and came up with such a delicious potato bake that I will make it a regular dish this Autumn.
This is what I did:
I chopped up the potatoes and the sweet potato into chunks and cooked them in salted water and then tipped them out onto a board to steam dry.
When they were cool, I warmed a little olive oil in a frying pan and sautéed the potatoes for a few minutes and then I added the chopped-up chorizo, the butterbeans and a bit of tomato ketchup and a good splash of red wine.
I mixed this all up together and seasoned it with some smoked paprika and salt and pepper.
I put the mixture into an ovenproof dish and placed it into a medium hot oven to bake for about 20 minutes.
Then, I took the dish out of the oven and I made four wells in the mixture before carefully cracked an egg into each well. I seasoned the eggs with more salt, pepper and paprika and then returned the dish to the oven and left it in there until the eggs were set.
I served it with a little siracha sauce drizzled on the top and hey presto a super meal out of the store cupboard.
If you didn't want to use chorizo, a bit of diced up bacon or lardons would work well, or any chopped up sausages.
If you wanted a vegetarian option, you could add some chunks of red pepper and red onion and use extra smoked paprika to get that authentic smoky taste.