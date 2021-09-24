Karen Wright: A wonderfully busy week full of very entertaining engagements

Karen at the Festival of Food and Drink

After arriving home from a trip to Surrey, I had a television film crew in my kitchen to bake with a local and national celebrity.

Then I hosted a Bake With A Legend class.

Next I drove back down to Surrey to film on location with the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

Followed by my return drive back to Wakefield.

My next trip was to Halifax to give a Women’s Institute talk.

And then I went down to Clumber Park to demo at the Festival of Food and Drink.

The location for the filming with the caravan club was on a most gorgeous campsite on Alderstead Heath.

Matt Allwright and I cooked up jambalaya and tuna steaks, spicy Cajun style food from the Deep South.

The filming in my kitchen was an absolute hoot.

I had such a good time and I will tell you more about it another time.

The talk I did for the members of Sowood Women’s Institute went down really well.

It was quite astonishing how much we all laughed.

I also almost lost my voice, gabbing so much.

The Festival of Food and Drink is held every September in Clumber Park.

I spent day one hosting workshops for children.

We made flatbread and rocky road.

Fortunately my vocal chords were starting to work again because keeping 20 children engaged was no mean feat.

Hats off to teachers, I say!

My second day on the demo stage was, as usual, brilliant.

Jean-Christophe Novelli, on before me, was so charming and totally awesome.

The whole event was just magical.

The weather was kind, which of course made all the difference.

I have a few weeks of leisure to enjoy now, which means I can get back to writing about my favourite things – cooking and baking.

Watch this space readers!