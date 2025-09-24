Karen Wright: Celebrating birthdays through the years

Karen with the celebration cake she made

One thing everyone in the world has in common is an annual event, a birthday! As children we anticipate our birthdays with great excitement, at least I always did.

As a child in the 1960s, I was lucky that my parents threw a party for me each year until I was about 10 and then I think they petered off. As I am an April birthday the weather was often kind, and we could have games not just in the house but in our garden too. The party was very simple compared to some children’s parties these days. We sat around the table so there would only be around eight kids, and the party fayre was always sandwiches: potted meat, egg and salad cream (mayo wasn’t around in our house) and white rolls buttered with a cheese slice fastened with a toothpick on the top like a sail on a sailing boat. Mum made buns, butterfly ones and iced ones with a cherry on the top. She also made a cake, but it wasn't themed in any way, just the correct number of candles to blow out.

The games I can remember were musical statues, sleeping lions and pin the tail on the donkey, they were held indoors whilst outside my dad hid wrapped sweets in the garden and we chased around seeking them out.

The birthday gifts were modest but very appreciated by me, I remember one child gave me a box of Maltesers and I was thrilled, never having had a box of chocolates to myself before.

Of course, as the years roll on some of us mark our birthdays and some let them slip quietly by, but very often landmark birthdays are the ones that are celebrated the most.

Last week it was a 50th birthday of one of our family in a generation younger than me! I offered to make the cake and take it to the party over at Ossett football club.

The birthday boy was Philip, and he is a keen Leeds United supporter, so my cake was designed with a nod to that. After a delicious pie and pea supper, I cut the cake and served it to the other guests. It was a smashing event and great to see all the family together.

