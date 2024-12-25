Karen Wright: Celebration cake to mark society centenary

Karen with the centenary celebration cake she made

Last week it was the Centenary Celebration Event for Wakefield Historical Society. I was asked way back in March if I could make a cake to mark the event.

The cake needed to be large enough to be classed as a ‘Showstopper’ and big enough to serve up to a hundred people. The Society wanted it to be decorated to represent some of Wakefield's historical events, people and places.

It took me months of musing to formulate a design and then I made the decorations well in advance. I made the two fruit cakes back in September and fed them brandy every week until I covered them in marzipan and icing. Four weeks before the event I almost severed the top of my thumb so getting the cake put together with one hand was quite a challenge.

I was pleased with the result, and it did look very striking when it was set up in the town hall ready for the day ahead. I was invited to stay and enjoy the day, and I happily accepted. This year was not only the centenary of the Historical Society but also the sixtieth anniversary of the founding of Wakefield Civic Society, of which I am a member.

It was a big surprise to discover that Wakefield Council had prepared a Blue Plaque to commemorate the significant anniversaries. Wakefield’s mayor, Councillor Darren Byford, unveiled the plaque which will be mounted within the town hall for all to see.

The day sped by and we all enjoyed the talks and presentations on offer. There was a lovely lunch provided too, which everyone thoroughly enjoyed. After the last presentation it was my turn to stand up and say a few words about myself and the cake before the big moment - for me anyway - the cutting of the cake! Fortunately, the cake sliced up with ease and was distributed amongst the guests who enjoyed it with a nice cup of tea!

It is Christmas time once again; the year has sped by. I would like to take the opportunity of wishing you all a very happy festive period. If you do celebrate Christmas, I hope it brings you comfort this year, that you have something a little bit special to eat or drink, that there is joy in your heart and that you look forward to the new year ahead.

Merry Christmas!