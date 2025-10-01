Karen Wright: Cooking air fryer demos for Silver Sunday

Honey and mustard sausages

On Sunday 5 October a countrywide event is happening, including in our very own Wakefield! It is Silver Sunday, arranged by Age UK, which is the national day for celebrating older people.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a day where communities come together to host fun and free activities for older people to enjoy and have something to look forward to.

In Wakefield the Ridings Shopping Centre is one of the places you can find all these great things happening. Of course, anyone is welcome and can expect entertainment, activities, information stalls from over thirty-five organisations, dancing and FUN!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year I have been asked to get involved and host drop in air fryer demonstrations. Air fryers are very popular and cost effective, but many people seem to get stuck using them just to cook chips. Chips in the air fryers are brilliant but so are toasted sandwiches, puff pastry tarts, pizzas, full English breakfasts, Mediterranean vegetables, sausages, chicken, meatballs and much much more! Why not pop in and see for yourself, there will be samples to try too!

One of my favourite things to make in my fryer are honey and mustard sausages. The addition of a mixture of honey and wholegrain mustard five minutes before the end of cooking lifts the humble banger to new heights. I like to cook root vegetables alongside the sausages, and they get a little of the mixture too.

To make this, I wash and scrub unpeeled potatoes, carrots and parsnips and chop them into pieces about an inch big. Put in a bowl and drizzle over a small amount of oil (maybe about a tablespoon) and add sea salt, pepper and dried thyme, mix everything well and then lay them in the air fryer basket trying to keep them in one layer. I set the airfryer to twenty minutes at 200 degrees. After five minutes of cooking, add the sausages to the basket having given them a spray of oil first. Let the air fryer continue to cook but give the contents and shake and turn now and again. Make a mixture of a generous tablespoon of honey and the same of wholegrain mustard and five minutes before the end of cooking drizzle it over the sausages and allow the fryer to continue cooking. At the end of the cooking time, I mix the roots and sausages around a little and then serve and enjoy!