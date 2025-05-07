Karen Wright: Cooking on gas planning our next adventures

Karen firing up the barbecue

Last weekend we collected our replacement caravan! It had been a bumpy ride to get everything sorted out swiftly after our old caravan was stolen.

We are members of the Caravan and Motorhome Club, and I am so pleased we are. We had taken out the club's caravan cover and, as our van was a write off, we had a speedy and fuss-free settlement within a week of the incident.

Then we had to choose a replacement. Without hesitation we returned to Leeds Caravan Centre where we had purchased the old one. Cameron and Ben were on hand to advise and support, it is a big decision, and we eventually made our choice.

Once this was done, we could get on with planning our adventures, the first big one to Germany with the club’s Escorted Tours. First though we wanted to have a test run and I wanted to have a go at towing after taking my practical skill course back in May. We went up to Thirsk, there is a campsite there by the racecourse and it is a perfect location for a weekend away.

We collected the new caravan and went directly to the campsite to set up and enjoy. Oh my! We loved it, it is so fancy and comfortable, and we managed to figure things out in no time, and we set about relaxing in our new home from home. The weather was lovely, and my little gas BBQ was calling to me. I nipped over to the supermarket and bought some sausages, bacon and tomatoes. I fired up the BBQ and in no time, we were cooking on gas! I made a glaze for the sausages to make them extra succulent. I started off by cooking the bangers for a few minutes on a low heat so they wouldn't char on the outside as I wanted to get some heat into the middle of them first so they would be cooked right through. Then I upped the heat a little to get some colour on the outside. While they were cooking, I mixed some honey and wholegrain mustard together in a bowl to make the glaze. I dunked the sausages into the glaze and then returned to the BBQ for a couple of minutes to finish them off, totally scrumptious!

For the next few weeks, I will be reporting from Germany, so until then Auf Wiedersehen!