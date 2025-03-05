Karen Wright: Demonstrating all things rhubarb at festival

Karen demonstrating at the Rhubarb Festival

After talking rhubarb for what seems like weeks the Rhubarb Festival finally happened. The centre of Wakefield was buzzing, and people came from far and wide to see, hear and taste all things rhubarb.

The Bull Ring was home to the big white tents again which was where the Rhu Bar was situated and where all the singers and bands could be heard. Next to the bar was the chef demonstration tent, which is where I was booked to appear on the Friday and the Sunday.

I prepared three rhubarb recipes in the 45 minutes I was allocated. I made a rhubarb and cheese scone loaf, a rhubarb soup and a rhubarb, venison and chocolate pasta dish.

On the Friday I was hosted by the indomitable Rachel Green and on the Sunday our local Masterchef celebrity Chris Hale. I really do enjoy myself when I am on a demo stage. I love to have a few laughs with the audience, and it is easy to do that in Wakefield when I know so many of the faces who come along to watch the proceedings.

We were blessed with good weather for the most part; Sunday was not as fine, but I think everyone coped with the showers and blustery weather and spirits remained high.

My Saturday was spent in the Red Shed which was a venue on the Rhubarb food and drink trail, and we were so busy and sold out of the curries and crumbles in record time. After my Sunday demo I headed down to the Red Shed again and we had more wares on offer including some of the scone loaf that I had just cooked in the demo tent!

The weekend was topped off for me by a performance in the Red Shed by the blues band Hot Foot Hall. It was so funky and great I stayed out much later than I had intended to, but it was worth it as the band were brilliant.

It was great to wash up the pots and pans that had been busy all weekend and finally sit down and relax for a few hours before opening my diary to see what is next on my list of things to prepare for. Not only a well-deserved holiday is on the cards but not before a small event at the Chantry Chapel and I’m going on a training course too, never a dull moment it seems!