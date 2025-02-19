Karen Wright: Enjoy a packed weekend of all things rhubarb at the Rhubarb Festival

Jane's rhubarb dishes

When I was on the Great British Bake Off, I created a rhubarb traybake as homage to Wakefield's location near the Rhubarb Triangle. It was comical as I said to presenters Paul Hollywood and Noel Fielding that “I live in the Rhubarb Triangle” Noel hadn't a clue what I meant, and it fell to Paul to explain!

Every year, in February, Wakefield hosts the Rhubarb Festival to celebrate our famous pink vegetable. The festival falls this weekend, starting on Friday right though until Sunday afternoon, the city will be packed with fun things to enjoy. You can find me in the demo tent in the bullring on Friday at 1.00pm and again on Sunday at 11.00am where I will be cooking and baking for all to see. My recipes include a rhubarb soup, rhubarb and cheese scone and a venison and rhubarb ragù. I will provide samples in the tent after the demo, and I will also have my book Meals on the Move: A Campsite Cooking Journey available to purchase! I adapted the ragù recipe that’s in the book to include rhubarb.

The rhubarb soup is quite intriguing. It is not an ingredient that is commonly found in savoury food, most people think of puddings and desserts. I like to ring the changes every year which is why I developed a recipe for soup. When people ask me what it tastes like I can't easily describe it: it is smooth, clean tasting and piquant. It is almost white in colour but I like to swirl a little rhubarb puree on the top, which looks so pretty and quite delicate. Come along to the demo tent and you can try a sip for yourself!

There is a rhubarb trail that can be followed which takes the follower to a large variety of venues where all manner of rhubarb eats and drinks are on the menu. My ‘club’ The Red Shed is included on the trail, and I have curated and cooked a rhubarb menu for the weekend. On Friday evening, there’ll be pork and rhubarb sausage rolls. On Saturday and Sunday afternoons, we’ll be serving rhubarb soup with rhubarb topped focaccia, rhubarb curry with naan and rhubarb crumble (subject to availability). I am looking forward to spending Saturday afternoon helping to serve the rhubarb fare at the ‘Shed’ it is open to all so why not come on down to Vicarage Street!