Karen Wright: Enjoyed a very cheesy trip to Wensleydale

The second part of the Yorkshire and Kynren escorted tour with members of the Caravan and Motorhome Club has been completed and I am now back at home in Wakefield for a few weeks.

Although it won’t be long before I’m heading off once again with the caravan, this time to Spain! The first half of the tour we were based at York and enjoyed visits to the city itself, Goathland and Castle Howard. We then moved sites up to Barnard Castle and from there we enjoyed lots of great excursions.

We went on a very interesting visit to Hawes and the Wensleydale Creamery. We had a demonstration of how the famous crumbly cheese is made, followed by tastings which inevitably were followed by some purchases from the shop, cheese and more cheese! Then onto the restaurant where we had a superb lunch and was, as you might imagine, very cheesy!

Another day we had a tour of the Bowes Museum, which is just outside Barnard Castle and is a very ornate and huge building. Every nook and cranny are filled with the most fascinating treasures, and I can really recommend a visit if you are in that area. The history of the museum is also so interesting too.

The final night of the tour was much anticipated, it was a visit to the show Kynren at Bishop Auckland. Before the show we enjoyed a delicious three course meal, which was included as part of the tour. The show takes place in the open air and is magnificent. We had very good seats close to the front, and we were also lucky as it was a warm and dry evening. It tells the story of England, right from the Saxons and the Vikings through to the end of World War Two. The cast of volunteers includes adults, children, horses, sheep, ducks and more! The lighting and special effects left everyone spellbound and when it was over we cheered and cheered, what a spectacle, what a night!

This was the last of the organised Escorted Tours I have lined up for this year, but I really do recommend them if you have a caravan or motorhome. They include plenty of great visits and meals, as well as time for exploring on your own, and other people in the group allow for a bit of socialising too, what's not to like!