Karen Wright: Enjoying a break of glamorous camping

Karen outside her glamping pod

I have always loved campsite holidays. As a child in the 60s, as a family of four we had a frame tent. Thinking back to those days I am surprised that we ventured so far afield for our camping holidays given that we only had a Vauxhall Viva, which wasn't very big to carry all the clobber we needed all the way to Cornwall.

I remember that trip took two days of travelling with a bed and breakfast stopover to break the journey.

Fast forward a few years and we swapped to a small caravan and my love affair with caravans began. As you know we have a lovely caravan ourselves now and we have only just returned from a trip to Germany when we used it for the first time.

There are so many ways these days to enjoy a break on a campsite including glamping. I guess glamping stands for glamourous camping. Last weekend I decided to give the brand-new glamping units that have been installed in North Wales on one of the Caravan and Motorhome Club sites a go. The campsite in question is called Lady Margaret’s Park at Chirk, which is just a few miles from the well-known town of Llangollen. The glamping units are part of the Experience Freedom section of the club and are available to book irrespective of if you are a club member.

The pods at this campsite are brand new and the section of the site where they have been installed is beautiful and quite private. Our pod was a four berth and boasted a large double bedroom and extra sleeping in the lounge. Full of all mod cons including a full kitchen and a stunning bathroom.

Our first day saw us drive to Llangollen which is set right on the river Dee. We walked along the riverbank and enjoyed watching the kayaks bobbing downstream. The town is quite enchanting with a very good vibe, plenty of people but not crowded enjoying the exceptional good weather.

The next day we had a walk from the site to see the Chirk aqueduct and viaduct, so peaceful and serene! After lunch in the pod, we headed next door to Chirk Castle, it is a National Trust property so as members of the trust we went in and had a good look around the stunning medieval castle and the gardens.

There are many sites to choose from and a variety of styles of pod, why not take a look and give glamping a go! www.experiencefreedom.co.uk