Karen Wright: Enjoying a family birthday celebration get-together

It was birthday time again in our family recently and because we are spread out geographically we must plan in advance if we want to celebrate together.

It was my youngest daughter Vanessa’s turn this time around and we travelled with our caravan to a Caravan and Motorhome Club site at Moreton in Marsh in the Cotswolds to make a base where both she and our other daughter Kit and her family could travel to. I booked a glamping pod on the site too so that they could stay over for a couple of nights as Kit had driven up from her home in Brighton.

The birthday girl had requested a cake, which I was happy to provide. I have baked cakes in my caravan in the past but on this occasion I made the Victoria sponge layers at home but filled and coated them in the caravan on the day of our celebration.

It was a lovely warm evening so we prepared a meal to enjoy sitting out on the deck of the pod, while we were making it the children scampered around and played in the playground with a few other children who were onsite. Our meal was a simple affair, we cooked a pan of pasta and let it go cold before adding pesto, mozzarella balls, artichoke and fresh basil. We bought a pack of fresh salad leaves, vine tomatoes, grapes, sourdough bread and a camembert and it was quite a feast.

We cut the cake which was well received, especially by the children, and popped a bottle of prosecco to toast the birthday girl. What a lovely weekend it was, especially for me as I am at my happiest when I can have both my girls around me at the same time.

Of course all too soon it was time for us to go out separate ways. We continued on our way in the caravan moving on to another club site a Burford and then finished off at Cirencester where I based myself before my slot at the Gatcombe Park Food Festival where I was to be on stage cooking up a storm, watch this space next week for more about that!